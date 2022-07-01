Stephanie Thor and her dog Bailey are joined by another dog as they cool off at Kin Beach (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Views, vines and vivacious vacations in Vernon

The Okanagan Valley Chambers of Commerce created videos highlighting local communities

We are so much more than beaches and peaches,” said chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan ‘We Got This’ initiative was launched in 2020 as a way to share information with businesses and residents in the Valley.

The seven chambers of commerce and boards of trade collaborated to produce the “Explore Next Door,” project which shares stories, places and events of what makes the Okanagan so special. The videos were self-funded by the chambers, that worked together to showcase wineries, artisans, restaurants and fun events that take place in the region.

The video series is meant to help people rediscover hidden gems in their own community and explore new spots nearby that are waiting to be enjoyed.

