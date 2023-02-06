VIDEO: Snow sculptures carve out attention at Vernon Winter Carnival

The winning ice sculpture was created as an ode to Star Wars’ The Mandalorian (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)

Silver Star Mountain was awash with excitement on Sunday, as the ever-popular ice sculpture competition took place.

Four teams competed, as they were given a large slab of ice to sculpt, beginning on Friday.

“The teams started carving Friday morning at 10 a.m. and some of them are working on 1.2 minutes of sleep,” joked Winter Carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

On Sunday, finishing touches were still being applied mere minutes prior to the deadline at noon.

The four sculptures each had a unique theme, from doves to dragons and The Mandalorian.

Alexander Avelino, Matt Holman and Amanda Ball carved the top prize ($500 cash), with their Baby Yoda and Mandalorian sculpture. They also took home the people’s choice award.

SilverStar also hosted over 40 different artisan vendors for a market on Sunday, with live music from Duane Marchand.

