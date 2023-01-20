Vernon Winter Carnival remembers ‘Button Guy’

Alvin Timm, known for his support of Carnival by wearing hundreds of buttons on his jacket, dead at 83

Alvin Timm, known as Button Guy for his longtime support of the Vernon Winter Carnival, died Jan. 13 at age 83. (Facebook photo)

A special button will be missing from the fabric that makes up the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival.

Alvin Bennie Timm, known as The Button Guy for being decked out with Winter Carnival and other buttons on his jacket, died in Vernon Jan. 13 at the age of 83.

“We are sadden to hear of the passing of Alvin Timm,” wrote the Vernon Winter Carnival Society on its Facebook Page. “We will miss his enthusiasm and Carnival spirit. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

The lifelong resident of Vernon worked at the Lavington Glass Plant until his retirement. Timm was also active as a pattern dancer and bowler.

In 2018, Timm received the Jesse Ferguson Memorial Trophy from the Carnival society, presented to an individual who has been “instrumental in the growth of Carnival.” The award is presented to a person or group in the community who has shown years of dedication to Carnival through support of events and/or volunteerism.

Timm was an avid Winter Carnival supporter since its inception in 1961.

“Button Guy will be missed at the Carnival events, that is for sure,” commented former Carnival chairperson Deb White on the Facebook post. “RIP Alvin. Thank you for your community spirit.”

A private graveside service will be held for Timm, followed by a Celebration of Life in the summer.

