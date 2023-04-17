Vernon volunteers ‘step up to the plate’

National Volunteer Week: City thanks the hundreds of people who donate their time

Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games volunteer Kim Friesen (left) prepares the artistic gymnastics medals with help from her daughter, Gabby, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

It’s impossible to imagine Vernon and the North Okanagan without our volunteer community. Each volunteer helps bring us together in so many ways.

The City of Vernon is thanking the hundreds of residents who, through volunteering, help make Vernon an incredibly special place to live, work, explore and play.

April 16 to 22 is National Volunteer Week; a time when Canadians from coast, to coast, to coast, celebrate and acknowledge the efforts of countless volunteers and the invaluable contributions they make in service to community.

More than 250 volunteers help the city on a regular basis, in a variety of capacities.

These volunteer contributions help make some programs possible in areas such as Emergency Support Services, Protective Services and Community Safety, RCMP Crime Prevention, Recreation Services and council committees. This is in addition to all the volunteers in Vernon who serve on various community boards, planning committees for arts, cultural and sporting activities, with non-profit organizations, with social service programs, and much more.

“When there is a need, citizens in Vernon step up to the plate and serve with enthusiasm… we need not look any further than the recent BC Winter Games as a great example of this,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “In this way, our volunteers reflect what makes Vernon and the North Okanagan an exceptional place.”

Since 1977, Volunteer Canada has worked closely with volunteer centres, businesses, non-profit organizations, government, and educational institutions to promote volunteerism and provide research, tools and resources.

The theme for this year’s National Volunteer Week is Volunteering weaves us together.

READ MORE: One-year-old Vernon child in need of a kidney

READ MORE: City of Vernon moving forward with deer park renewal project

twitter.com

Vernonvolunteers