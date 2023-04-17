Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games volunteer Kim Friesen (left) prepares the artistic gymnastics medals with help from her daughter, Gabby, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games volunteer Kim Friesen (left) prepares the artistic gymnastics medals with help from her daughter, Gabby, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

Vernon volunteers ‘step up to the plate’

National Volunteer Week: City thanks the hundreds of people who donate their time

It’s impossible to imagine Vernon and the North Okanagan without our volunteer community. Each volunteer helps bring us together in so many ways.

The City of Vernon is thanking the hundreds of residents who, through volunteering, help make Vernon an incredibly special place to live, work, explore and play.

April 16 to 22 is National Volunteer Week; a time when Canadians from coast, to coast, to coast, celebrate and acknowledge the efforts of countless volunteers and the invaluable contributions they make in service to community.

More than 250 volunteers help the city on a regular basis, in a variety of capacities.

These volunteer contributions help make some programs possible in areas such as Emergency Support Services, Protective Services and Community Safety, RCMP Crime Prevention, Recreation Services and council committees. This is in addition to all the volunteers in Vernon who serve on various community boards, planning committees for arts, cultural and sporting activities, with non-profit organizations, with social service programs, and much more.

“When there is a need, citizens in Vernon step up to the plate and serve with enthusiasm… we need not look any further than the recent BC Winter Games as a great example of this,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “In this way, our volunteers reflect what makes Vernon and the North Okanagan an exceptional place.”

Since 1977, Volunteer Canada has worked closely with volunteer centres, businesses, non-profit organizations, government, and educational institutions to promote volunteerism and provide research, tools and resources.

The theme for this year’s National Volunteer Week is Volunteering weaves us together.

READ MORE: One-year-old Vernon child in need of a kidney

READ MORE: City of Vernon moving forward with deer park renewal project

twitter.com

Vernonvolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Funds raised in Kelowna provide shelter to 40 families in Syria and Turkey
Next story
Read all about it: Okanagan Heritage Museum showcases Kelowna’s first newspaper

Just Posted

Meet Alana Jung at the artist's reception 5pm to 7pm on Friday, March 31. (Kicking Horse Culture)
Spring events for Kicking Horse Culture

The Golden Golf Club plans to host a series of events throughout the summer. A re-opening date for the club’s 18-hole course is expected to be announced next week. Photo by Best Impressions.
Golden Golf Club opens for 2023 season

The Town of Golden will be picking up yard and garden waste during the annual spring roundup on May 3 (Image via Pixabay)
Town of Golden to conduct spring yard waste roundup on May 3

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors