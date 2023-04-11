Vernon Towne Theatre hosting powerful book signing

Author Amanda Quick will be present for a live Q and A

Author Amanda Quick will be at Vernon’s Towne Theatre to share her incredibly challenging story on Tuesday, April 18 (Contributed).

The global crisis of human trafficking will be at the forefront at an upcoming event from the Vernon Towne Theatre.

The powerful book, The Sex Trafficker’s Wife: A Story of Truth, Faith & Trust in Self, will be discussed in a live interview with the author, Amanda Quick.

Taking place from the theatre, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Quick will take questions from the audience after a speech, along with a signing of her book. There will be victim resources and support available on site.

The book is a No. 1 bestseller on the New York Times and is a powerful memoir from Quick, who, as a mother of three, has lived through that horrific experience.

Recovering from unfathomable trauma, she is here now to share her story to spread awareness, support other victims, and teach everyone that the journey to healing is possible.

For more information, visit TheSexTraffickersWife.com.

