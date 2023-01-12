Vernon Wings manager Tennille Middleton presented owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant as a Christmas gift. The model was created by Armstrong’s Dick VanderLinde. (Submitted photo)

Vernon restaurant gone to the birds with mini Wings

A exact miniture replica of the Wings Vernon restaurant was created by Barnwood Birdhouses

Wings has taken flight as a popular restaurant among humans, and now birds.

Tennille Middleton, a Wings Vernon manager, gifted Wings owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant — an exact replica of the building.

The piece commissioned by Middleton was built by Dick Vanderlinde, whose Armstrong-based business is called Barnwood Birdhouses. VanderLinde has been making elaborate birdhouses and miniature buildings like the Wings restaurant for many years.

“I wanted to do something special for Katie and Sherman for Christmas and Dick did an amazing job,” said Middleton.

VanderLinde’s creations are works of art, each uniquely created and never duplicated.

“This gift from Tennille, created by Dick, was a bit overwhelming and is so special to all of us at Wings,” said Dahl.

