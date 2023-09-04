The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society’s Employment Services Team of Enzo Vera-Valencia (from left), Carly Gare, Harriet Gutang, Mackenzie Owens, and Jade Hinds report a 95 per cent employment rate with its programs. (Contributed)

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society’s Employment Services Team of Enzo Vera-Valencia (from left), Carly Gare, Harriet Gutang, Mackenzie Owens, and Jade Hinds report a 95 per cent employment rate with its programs. (Contributed)

Vernon immigrant society employment program a huge hit

Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society maintains 95 per cent employment rate

It’s a big yes for the YESS program offered by the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS).

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy – YESS – continues to be a success with clients and local employers, as YESS and all of VDICSS’ employment options programs have maintained a 95 per cent employment rate.

“In addition to one-on-one services, the YESS program offers on-site and off-site events focused on reducing barriers to employment, improving skills and connecting clients to employers,” said VDICSS employment services coordinator Carly Gare.

The YESS team recently launched its Cool Jobs social media series which creates awareness of different employment opportunities within the community. It’s part of multiple employment program options from VDICSS in addition to YESS.

In collaboration with other VDICSS employment programs that focus on a range of eligibility from permanent residents to temporary foreign workers, clients benefit from receiving flexible, full circle support from the entire ES team.

For more information, contact Carly Gare at carly.gare@vdicss.org and follow the YESS program on Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook.

READ MORE: Get to know your North Okanagan farmers with BX farm tour

READ MORE: Team pays tribute to former Vernon Vipers owner

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileimmigrantsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: In celebration of workers
Next story
Charity football game to support Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

Just Posted

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a B.C. man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras. An RCMP officer wears a body camera in Bible Hill, N.S. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Body cams, dash cams priority for jury in Waylon Edey inquest

Striking Rockwool workers headed to the 68th Street turnoff on Monday to mark Labour Day with a march and demonstration to remind the public they are on strike and the reason Labour Day is a holiday because of union actions like theirs. Photo Karen McKinley
Labour Day in Grand Forks marked with strike

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa