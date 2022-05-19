Ukrainian children send art to Kelowna for ‘Bomb Shelter Exhibit’

All the art is available for purchase

Children aged 5-12 from Rivne, Ukraine have artwork available for purchase at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna to support their fathers and brothers fighting in the war with Russia from May 15-31, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The Rotary Centre for the Arts opened an exhibit this week featuring artwork from Ukraine.

The ‘Children of Ukraine, Bomb Shelter Art Exhibit’ runs May 15 to 31.

Children aged five to 12 from Rivne, Ukraine drew and painted from the safety of their bomb shelter, as the war with Russian rages on.

The more than 60 pieces were centred around six themes: symbols of Ukraine, war machines, relationships, divine feminine, before and after, and hope.

Admission to the exhibit is free, but donations are encouraged.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the fathers and brothers of these children to purchase body armour as well as medical and tactical supplies.

Donations can be made by scanning the QR code at the exhibit or by e-transfer to ukrainekelowna@gmail.com.

If you wish to purchase a piece of artwork contact the Rotary Centre or Kelowna Stands with Ukraine to have it put on hold until the exhibit ends.

READ MORE: Russia shuts down CBC/Radio-Canada Moscow bureau, removes journalist accreditations

READ MORE: B.C. Liquor, Cannabis stores raise over $1M for Ukraine humanitarian aid

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitRotaryUkraine