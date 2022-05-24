Two Cranbrook centenarians honoured

Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Margaret Westrup (centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring her on the celebration of her 100th birthday.

Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Edith Rose (above, centre) and Margaret Westrup (below, centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring them on the celebration of their 100th birthdays. Both ladies are long-time residents of Cranbrook and both individuals have been active in and contributed to this community.

Edith was elected and served as President (three terms) of the CHCA and Margaret was elected and served as Treasurer of the CHCA for many years. Both of these ladies were instrumental in the establishment and maintenance of this very successful organization that has contributed $6,766,000. toward the purchase of equipment for the EKRH and the Dr. F. W. Green Memorial Home, over the last 20 years. (Photos courtesy CHCA)