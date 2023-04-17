The Town of Golden will be picking up yard and garden waste during the annual spring roundup on May 3 (Image via Pixabay)

Town of Golden to conduct spring yard waste roundup on May 3

On Wed. May 3, the Town of Golden will run its annual spring yard waste roundup.

Residents interested in having their yard waste picked up must place their waste in containers, compostable bags or bundles before 8 a.m. on May 3.

Any resident planning to store their yard waste in their regular garbage container for collection must ensure that the bin is free from household garbage and other waste.

Bagged waste must be placed in compostable bags only as any waste that is not left outside per the town’s criteria will not be picked up.

The town has requested that prunings be left in bundles to ensure an easy and efficient roundup process.

No other type of household waste —including construction waste— will be picked up during this roundup.

Yard waste includes items such as grass clippings, leaves, tree cones and branches, shrubs and bushes.

The yard waste roundup is free and registration is not required. The service is available to all Golden residents.

Anyone interested in more information about the collection process is encouraged to visit the Town of Golden’s website.

