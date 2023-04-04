The new Work in Golden website will promote job opportunities in the town. (Pixabay)

The new Work in Golden website will promote job opportunities in the town. (Pixabay)

Tourism Golden launches new website to help newcomers and residents find jobs

Work in Golden website will showcase the “diverse range of jobs” available in the town

Tourism Golden has launched a new website to help residents and newcomers find work.

The website, called Work in Golden (workingolden.ca), will showcase the “diverse range of job opportunities” in the town.

Current listings include positions in hospitality, tourism, retail, construction and trades and healthcare.

In addition to helping individuals find work, the website is also aiming to help organizations find workers as it has a dedicated tab for employers to post job listings.

Job hunters are able to filter listings by industry, season, and duration/frequency (casual, permanent, full-time, part-time).

“We’re thrilled to launch the Work in Golden website, which will help job seekers discover the many exciting employment opportunities available in our vibrant community,” Joanne Sweeting, the executive director of Tourism Golden, said.

Known for its scenery and outdoor adventure, the launch of the Work in Golden website is a deliberate effort to “promote the area as … an ideal location to live and work,” according to a press release from Tourism Golden.

“We hope that this website will encourage more people to make the move to Golden, where they can experience an unparalleled quality of life while pursuing their career goals,” Sweeting said.

According to Tourism Golden, local businesses and community organizations were heavily involved in the creation of the website.

“By highlighting employment opportunities combined with the area’s natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, Tourism Golden hopes to attract talented individuals who share the community’s passion for adventure,” the press release read.

According to Living Wage for Families BC, a family of two working parents with two young children must earn an hourly wage of $25.56 per parent in order to meet their basic expenses (rent, food, transportation, etc.) in Golden.

Of the communities studied by Living Wage, Golden’s cost of living is the second-highest.

