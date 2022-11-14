There is something new and shiny inside Golden’s Mount 7 Rec Plex

The Mount 7 Reception Plex is now open and includes a shiny new floor.

The floor was replaced with funds from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream. It features upgraded court configurations for a safer experience and allows for multiple activities to be happening at the same time. The Town of Golden will host an open house on Nov. 18 at the rec plex located at 1310 9 Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents are invited to come and check out the new floor and speak to town staff about the rec plex and its programs.

New this fall is the after-school, kids multi-sports program for children aged six to nine. The program will introduce participants to a variety of gym-based activities and help burn off some of that after-school energy.

Visit for more information and to reserve a spot in a program https://bit.ly/35oSom.

Golden