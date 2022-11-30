Do you have what it takes?

Part of the magic of Christmas is indulging in tasty treats.

And who doesn’t need a new recipe, or maybe even a prize?

The Golden Star’s 10th annual Ultimate Christmas Cookie Competition is back for another year as organizers are looking forward to many bakers and tasters.

Simply bake a dozen of your favourite cookies, accompany them with the recipe and bring them to the newspaper from 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.

Everyone is invited to stop by the Star the next day, Dec. 9, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to taste the treats and vote for their favourites.

First, second and third prizes will be awarded and all recipes will be published in the Christmas edition of the Golden Star.

Thanks go to the Golden IGA for Donating gift certificates and the Golden Dollar Store for their donation of gifts.

For more information, call Golden Star publisher Michele LaPointe at 250-344-5251.

ChristmasGolden