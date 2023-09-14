Terry Fox Run returns to Penticton’s SS Sicamous

The run offers one, two, and five kilometre distances that people can complete in their own time

At 2022’s Terry Fox Run, Penticton race announcer Steve King shows a picture of Doug Alward (standing on the side of King) with Terry Fox on the epic Marathon on Hope in 1980 where Alward drove the travel van that Fox had behind him every leg of the journey. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

For the 43rd year, Penticton will join countless communities across Canada in participating in the Terry Fox Run.

The story of Fox, who set on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 and covered 3,339 miles and raised $23.4 million for cancer research, before losing his battle with cancer on June 28, 1981, just one month before his 23rd birthday.

“This is all about Terry and what he ran for,” said Kevin Harvey, organizer of the run in Penticton. “You would be very hard-pressed to find someone that’s not had their life touched by cancer in one way or another.”

The run kicks off at 10 a.m. at the S.S. Sicamous, with registration open up to the start of the run.

Participants will have the choice between the one, two and five-kilometre runs, and no one is required to donate in order to participate.

“That’s part of what we’re doing, but a great part of this is just honouring Terry and remembering him,” said Harvey.

The route heads down the path alongside the River Channel, and people are invited to take on the course however they see fit; people can run, walk, bike or bring along their dogs with them. Dogs are asked to be kept on leashes for the run.

There is no time limit for the run and people are welcome to complete it in their own time.

In addition to the course starting and ending at the iconic S.S. Sicamous, another piece of Penticton flavour will be providing colour for the event.

“The Voice of Ironman Penticton, Steve King is going to be there announcing,” said Harvey. “Whenever I hear Steve, it makes me feel like an athlete.”

Participants can sign up online or at the event.

For more information on the event or to sign up or donate, you can visit the run page here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityPentictonTerry FoxTerry Fox Run