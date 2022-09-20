Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

Lise Maurier (left) and friend were applauded for their bravery after rappelling down the side of the 18-storey Landmark office building in Kelowna in support of Easter Seals on Sept. 20, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

If you drive by the Landmark buildings in Kelowna today (Sept. 20) you’ll notice people rappelling down the side of the building in support of Easter Seals.

Groups and individuals have been fundraising for the opportunity to step off the top of the 18-storey office building, strapped in with safety gear.

Lise Maurier with National Bank Financial faced her fear of heights to rappel, but said when she first got to the top she wasn’t sure if she was going to die or pee her pants.

“I’m scared to death of heights, so it took everything I had to lean off the top of that building.”

Maurier says with her team they raised about $3,000 for Easter Seals House and Easter Seals Camp.

“I’m really proud of myself for doing it and very excited to help raise money for the children.”

People will be rappelling down the building throughout the day.

Anyone interested in the opportunity can do a last minute walk-up if they raise the minimum $950.

You must be 19 or older to participate.

READ MORE: Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue teams find man lost overnight in Kelowna backcountry

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelowna