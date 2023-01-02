Sun’s out, buns out: A cool start to 2023 with Kelowna’s annual Polar Bear Dip

Dippers jumped in at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1

The Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Beach to kick off 2023 in Kelowna. (Trudy Jane Janicki/Facebook)

Temperatures hovered a little above zero for the first swim of the new year.

The 2023 Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna saw a large crowd gather to watch a great number of brave individuals take a cold dip for a good cause.

The dip was at 2 p.m. with food vendors and music open before and after.

Hosted by Community Recreational Initiatives Society, the event has raised over $18,000.

Money can still be donated online at trellis.org/2023-polar-bear-dip.

All funds raised will provide people living with disabilities access to outdoor recreation.

