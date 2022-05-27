Summerland props master’s book recounts on-set experiences

Dean Goodine’s book, They Don’t Pay Me To Say No, has plenty of anecdotes from his 36 years in the film and television industry. (Contributed)

Dean Goodine has worked in film and television for past 36 years

For the past 36 years, Dean Goodine of Summerland has worked with props in the film and television industry and during that time, he has had plenty of challenges along the way.

Some of these challenges include calling a fashion house in London at 3 a.m. Pacific time in order to get additional information about a dress, as well as searching for rare First World War memorabilia.

His newly released book, They Don’t Pay Me To Say No, is a memoir and collection of anecdotes from his time working in film and television.

READ ALSO: ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Gun safety key to avoiding on-set fatalities, B.C. prop master says

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Goodine was interested in entertainment when he got his first job on set in 1986. At first, he worked with westerns, but today he is involved in young adult fantasy productions.

The props he supplies can include weapons, books and newspapers, medical equipment and more.

Over the years, he has worked on movies including Unforgiven, Legends of the Fall, Cool Runnings, Open Range, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Passchendaele, Stargate SG1, Stargate Atlantis, A Series of Unfortunate Events and See.

While his work with props involves a lot of attention to detail in finding the right pieces for a scene, the role is something people do not always notice.

“We don’t want our stuff to stand out,” he said.

While Goodine enjoys many good moments on the set, he also emphasises the importance of good safety protocols in order to keep everyone safe during the filming.

Although the book takes a look into Goodine’s film and television work, the purpose is to capture the human moments in the film industry, from his experiences.

He notes that over the years, the film and television industry has changed considerably, especially with technological advances and developments in recent decades.

Each day of the job can offer unexpected challenges and last-minute requests, but the work remains fresh and challenging.

“I’m happy coming to work,” he said. “The actual work itself is what I enjoy. It’s been a great 36 years.”

The book is available in paperback, hardcover and as an e-book. Additional information can be found online at theydontpaymetosayno.ca.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industrySummerland