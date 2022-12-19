Summerland Kinsmen hold Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1

Once again the Summerland Kinsmen will host the Polar Bear Dip at Sunoka Beach on Jan. 1. (Summerland Review file photo)

It will be a brisk, chilly start to the new year as people from Summerland and beyond participate in an icy plunge at Sunoka Beach on Jan. 1.

The 37th annual Summerland Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip will take place at the beach at noon. Organizers with the service club say the dip is a fun family event to kick off the new year.

Divers from Penticton Search and Rescue will be present at the event. Warming fires, hot dogs, hot chocolate and event shirts will be available by donation.

The annual swim is a fundraiser for the Summerland service club.

Those who are not able to attend but wish to make a donation to the Kinsmen Club of Summerland are asked to visit summerlandkinsmen.com and follow the donation link.

