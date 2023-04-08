Summerland Easter Egg-stravaganza includes 10,000 eggs

Hundreds of children and their parents attended the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland’s Memorial Park on the morning of Saturday, April 8.

The event was organized by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland and included games, entertainment, face painting, a bouncy castle and an Easter egg hunt.

While the previous day had been rainy, the Easter event was cool but dry.

“We would have liked some sunshine, but everyone’s in good spirits,” said Deborah Moore, broker/owner of Remax Orchard Country and organizer of the event.

Moore said Remax agents in Summerland worked to organize and prepare for the event. This included assembling 10,000 Easter eggs, set up in two sections of the park. One section was for children under five years old, while the other was for older children.

Remax Orchard Country introduced the Easter Egg-stravaganza in 2016 and since then it has become an annual event on the Saturday of the Easter weekend. It had been cancelled in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore said the event was a kick-off to spring. Additional festivals are planned for the community, including the Summerland Action Festival in June, the Summerland Fall Fair in September and the Festival of Lights in late November.

FestivalSummerland

Royce Maxwell, three years old, and Nora Maxwell, five years old, meet the Easter bunny during the Easter Egg-stravaganza on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Firefighter Dave Chuback shows four-year-old Desmond Sigmund how to operate a fire hose during the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)