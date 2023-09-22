Splatsin’s 150 residential school survivors and victims honoured in Enderby

There are 150 known Splatsin members who attended residential schools over the decades.
Of those, 45 remain.
To honour those who survived, and remember those who did not, the First Nations are walking Saturday.
Splatsin invites everyone to the annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also called the Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30.
“This day honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” said coordinator Donna Felix. “This honoring is a vital part of reconciliation process.”
Participants will meet at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce building (702 Railway St.) at 10 a.m. and proceed to the Splatsin Community Centre.
Following the walk, there will be an honouring ceremony of the Splatsin survivors, music and lunch will be provided.
Orange Shirts will be available for purchase prior to the walk.
North Okanagan Regional DistrictOrange Shirt DayTruth and Reconciliation