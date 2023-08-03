Sons of Anarchy actor taking part in Kelowna motorcycle ride for charity

The Brothers Sisters and Sons Charity Motorcycle ride is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 19

Actor Kim Coates will at a local motorcycle drive on Saturday, Aug. 19 to help raise money for charity. (Kelowna-Harley Davidson/Facebook)

Actor Kim Coates can be seen in Kelowna once again soon, this time for a good cause.

He will be at the Brothers Sisters and Sons Charity Motorcycle ride taking place at Harley Davidson on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The ride is to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central and Southern Interior of BC.

People can take part in the ride which starts at 11 a.m. There will also be food trucks, live music, fun activities and motorcyclists on display.

There is also a meet and greet with the riders starting at 10 a.m.

Coates, the 65-year-old actor from Saskatchewan has family in Kelowna and has been seen around town before.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

KelownamotorcycleMotorcycle ShowsOkanagan