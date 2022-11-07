Snow falls in time for Golden ski swap

Baby’s First Ski Swap: GKHAT Head Coach and Program Director Ryan Ford (left), with daughter Eliza, Dana Ford (centre), with Ski Swap volunteer Neville Bugden (right).

The Golden Kicking Horse Alpine Team (GKHAT) hosted a ski swap sale during the Nov. 4 and 5 weekend.

The event took place at the Golden Civic Centre, just in time for the first snow to fall in town. Sellers dropped off gear on Friday night and the sale took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Event exhibitors included Resorts of the Canadian Rockies/Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Golden Nordic Ski Club, Golden Co-op Radio, Stay Wild Backcountry and Avalanche Safety Solutions.

Many people came away with great deals on the gear they need to get out on snow this winter, said the GKHAT.

GKHAT is a not-for-profit organization, run by volunteers and parents dedicated to helping young skiers learn the fun essentials of safe skiing. The club’s mission is to provide a safe, fun, supportive environment where skiers can improve their overall skiing techniques and racing abilities together with their knowledge of safe skiing habits and healthy athletic lifestyle. For more information visit www.gkhat.ca.

READ MORE: Selkirk College breaks ground on new student housing in Castlegar and Nelson

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenskiingSnow