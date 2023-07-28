Show N Shine rides back into downtown Kelowna

Cars will be allowed on Bernard Avenue downtown for one day this August, for one of the summer’s most anticipated events.

The Downtown Kelowna Association’s Show N Shine returns on Aug. 19 from 11a.m.-4p.m., showcasing classic hot rods, muscle cars, collectibles and more.

The event is free and family-friendly, held between The Sails and St. Paul.

Applications are currently being accepted to participate in the show, open to any and all willing to show off their ride.

Cash prizes are up for grabs for best import, best domestic, best overall, and people’s choice.

Submit your application at downtownkelowna.com, along with a $25 registration fee until Aug. 4.

