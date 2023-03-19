Roch Fortin of Maple Roch taps sap from some sugar trees on the Nomad Cidery property in Summerland. (File photo)

See, smell and taste how maple syrup is made in Summerland today

Sap tapped from local sugar trees is being boiled and turned into syrup

If you are looking for something unique to do today, head over to Summerland and see, smell and taste how maple syrup is made.

Roch Fortin and the Maple Roch team are boiling sap and turning it into syrup Sunday, from 11 to 4 p.m.

He has been boiling all weekend long from the back of the Maple Roch store at Victoria Road.

The sap tapped from a dozen or so local sugar maple trees including some on the Nomad Cidery property is boiled for days to a certain brick count and then bottled.

After all this work, Maple Roch will only get around 15 litres of the pure Summerland syrup.

“It’s a labour of love and it’s worth it because we can say that we can make pure maple syrup here in Summerland, not just in Quebec or New Brunswick,” said Fortin in 2021 when he boiled syrup at Nomad.

When we think of maple syrup, we think of Quebec where the majority of Canada’s maple syrup is made.

But Fortin has been tapping from some local trees and having success with it.

Maple Roch is a store dedicated to everything maple syrup.

READ MORE: Turning Summerland sap into syrup

