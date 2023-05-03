Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES helps to kick up ‘wow factor’ of returning Salty Street Fest

Liam Spencer is excited to have won a gift card to the Shuswap Pie Company after competing in the pie eating contest at the May 14, 2022 Salty Dog Street Fest. The event returns to downtown Salmon Arm on May 13. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES will be helping out with this year’s welcoming party for the return of the Salty Dog Enduro.

The annual mountain bike race will be back at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14. In conjunction with this event, the annual Salty Street Fest will be held along Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 13.

For this year’s Salty Street Fest, organizers said ROOTSandBLUES has joined as a main sponsor and is lending its musical expertise to improve the event’s “wow factor.”

“Last year’s Salty Street Fest was a huge success and we want to continue with our community focused spring celebration theme,” said Street Fest organizer Shelley Desautels in a media release. “With the generous support from ROOTSandBLUES, the festival is set to offer an even greater experience this year, with an expanded lineup of live entertainment.”

The main musical attraction will be the Salmon Armenians.

“This dynamic band will captivate audiences with their electrifying performances of soul, funk, and blues, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience throughout the day,” reads the release.

Popular attractions from Street Fests past returning for this year’s event include face painting, art activities, street performers including Uncle Chris the Clown, and the pie-eating contest sponsored by the Shuswap Pie Company.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Silverstar will be on location to promote their summer bike resorts, and bike company reps will be on location showing off their new seasonal wares. People can also buy and sell previously loved bicycles at the Street Fest Bike Swap, organized by the Shuswap Cycling Club.

Desautels said the Salty Street Fest is supported by many community sponsors, and is a collaborative effort that includes Downtown Salmon Arm, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (MRDT Program) and former Skookum Cycle and Ski owner and Salty Dog Enduro founder Tom Peasgood.

“The Salty Dog Enduro Race is part of the mainstream bike culture in our province,” said Peasgood. “The Salty Street Fest on Saturday makes it even more attractive for people to come from out of town to our community and make a weekend of the race.”

Salty Street Fest begins at 10 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m. For more information, visit saltydogenduro.com/street-fest.

