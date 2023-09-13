Rotarians Winston Lee-Hai and Kari Wilkinson share funds raised through the Double Your Donation campaign with Vahlleri Semeniuk of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society. (Photos contributed)

Rotarians Winston Lee-Hai and Kari Wilkinson share funds raised through the Double Your Donation campaign with Vahlleri Semeniuk of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society. (Photos contributed)

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm raises more than $57,000 for support groups

Funding benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and SAFE Society

More than $57,000 went to support a pair of local non-profit groups thanks to the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm’s recent Double Your Donation campaign.

For the campaign, Rotarians sought to raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank and the SAFE Society, committing to match donations up to $10,000 for each organization. In total, $57,801 was raised, with community contributions well exceeding the goal. But the club noted more is needed by these organizations as they endeavour to support those directly impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Info about the SAFE Society and Second Harvest, including how to support them, can be found at their respective websites at safesociety.ca and shuswapsecondharvest.ca. People can also connect to support services via the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Resiliency Centre, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 790-16 Street NE. For more information, call 250-833-3400 or visit csrd.bc.ca.

Read more: VIDEO: Salmon Arm Rotary Club looks to double donations to pair of non-profits

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fundraiserSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Donations continue pouring in to aid Shuswap communities impacted by wildfire

Just Posted

The red areas on this map represent areas of British Columbia under Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas are under Drought Level 5, the most severe condditions in the province. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)
Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

Bear spotted on the museum’s lawn Tuesday, Sept. 12. (Facebook)
Snoozy bear takes a nap on Golden Museum’s lawn

Premier David Eby stopped in Salmon Arm to speak with local officials and hold a media availability about the Bush Creek East wildfire that tore through the North Shuswap. (Brittany Webster/Black Press)
‘It’s complicated’: Premier committed to rebuilding fire-ravaged North Shuswap

This historical photo comes from The Golden Star circa 2003 of the Kootenay Hotel. Originally from New Brunswick, Harry Conacher came west in 1885 and settled in Washington for two years before moving to Donald. Once in Donald, he purchased a home and went into partnership with Mr. Forrest in the operation of the Forrest House, a first class hotel. Harry was soon looking around for an opportunity to get into business for himself, and within a short time after his search began, Harry bought the Kootenay Hotel in Golden. He died of pulmonary tuberculosis at the Golden Hospital on Dec. 30, 1894, at the age of 30. ~Golden Museum and Archives
From the Golden archives