BC Cancer - Kelowna Centre. (BC Cancer Foundation)

Retired NHL star and his wife donate $100k to BC Cancer Kelowna

The money is to go towards a new, $6.1 million state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite

A retired NHL player and his wife have made a big donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in Kelowna.

Wade Redden, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL, and his wife Danica have donated $100,000 to the BC Cancer Foundation to help with a new, $6.1 million state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite being built in Kelowna.

The new suite will provide the centre’s ability to provide life-saving treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy by 40 per cent.

“Through our family’s experiences with cancer, we’ve grown a deep appreciation for the kindness and dedication of the staff at BC Cancer – Kelowna,” says Danica. “Cancer is a difficult journey, but we’re truly grateful for the care our loved ones have received.”

Wade spent the majority of his career with the Ottawa Senators, where he and his wife were supporters of pediatric and cancer care. In 2006, Wade mom’s died from the disease.

“We are tremendously grateful for the Reddens’ generosity and support,” says Dr. Ross Halperin, BC Cancer – Kelowna’s executive medical director. “The new systemic therapy suite will enable us to become a centre of excellence for patient-focused care. Importantly, it will also allow us to branch into the most cutting-edge areas of research, including immunotherapy, which we don’t currently have the infrastructure to pursue locally in Kelowna.”

Wade, Danica and their three daughters have been Kelowna residents since his retirement in 2015.

BC Cancer – Kelowna is the second busiest clinical trials hub in B.C. When completed, the new suite will bring early-phase trails to the Okanagan/Interior, hopefully improving outcomes for patients.

