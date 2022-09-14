Remember when? Penticton Secondary grads reunite after 60 years

The wait may have been 60 years, but it was definitely worth it.
It was a day decades in the making that featured laughs, tears, nostalgia and reflection, all in the name of reuniting the 1962 Penticton Secondary graduating class.
The hugs and “remember whens” described the pair of evenings for 69 former classmates who celebrated their reunion at the Penticton Golf and Country Club on Sept. 2 and 3.
“The Pen-Hi classmates joined each other for a delicious breakfast sharing many school memories of fun occasions, serious and even a few sad times,” said Glo Muir, a member of the 60-year-old graduating class. “They all really cared to hear each other’s lives both past and present.”
The celebration commenced Friday evening with a meet-and-greet which had classmates arrive at the party from as far away as Utah, Muir said.
With tables and chairs decorated in Pen-High’s distinct purple and blue colours, the celebration even featured a surprise appearance from former Penticton grade-school teacher, Claire Morris.
Morris was the students’ Grade 5 teacher at Carmi Elementary.
“Teacher Claire toasted the guests showing respect and admiration to all those present for continuing to share the experiences, friendship and history of the student body that we renew when this group gets together on these occasions,” Muir said.
Some more reminiscing and a night of dancing on Sept. 3 put a wrap on the occasion.
But it wouldn’t be complete without a quote from their June 1962 graduation ceremony, courtesy of their old vice-principal.
“A school is only as good as the people in it, and this has been one of the better years for our school,” Walter Bobbitt said in a speech 60 years ago. “You students have demonstrated a “school spirit” not seen for years in Pen-Hi.”
