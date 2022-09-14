Remember when? Penticton Secondary grads reunite after 60 years

Classmates from as far away as Utah came together to laugh, dance and reminisce

A 60th Pen-Hi class reunion on Sept. 2, 2022, at Penticton Golf and Country Club. Back row, left to right: Terry MacDermott, Lanny Nevison, Les Stickney, Sandy Budgen, Ken Donald, Wayne Nevens, Randy Enns, Bob Offer, Bernie McCallum, Gunther Klaus. Middle row, left to right: Dale (Hammy) Hamilton, Leigh Parker, John Affleck, Claire Morris (Carmi teacher), Carol Stewart, Gordon Vador, Tom Turner, Dick McCarthy, Wendy Matthews (Grove), Win Cornock (Wright), Steve Dane, Rick Hill, Bob Symonds, Dave Duncan, Bill Findlay. Front row, left to right: Dick McConnachie, Brenda Parker (McConnachie), Jean Henderson (Bilozir), Sylvia Seddon (Schnurr), Lynda Malkinson (Pickrell), Mike McAstocker, Bonnie Biollo (Ellett), Glo Gordon (Muir), Elva Tweter (McArthur), Betty Ann Merrick (Allercott), John Wall, Judy Kloster (Brant), Nora Pruesse (Jukes), Margo Nyman (Cormier).

The wait may have been 60 years, but it was definitely worth it.

It was a day decades in the making that featured laughs, tears, nostalgia and reflection, all in the name of reuniting the 1962 Penticton Secondary graduating class.

The hugs and “remember whens” described the pair of evenings for 69 former classmates who celebrated their reunion at the Penticton Golf and Country Club on Sept. 2 and 3.

“The Pen-Hi classmates joined each other for a delicious breakfast sharing many school memories of fun occasions, serious and even a few sad times,” said Glo Muir, a member of the 60-year-old graduating class. “They all really cared to hear each other’s lives both past and present.”

The celebration commenced Friday evening with a meet-and-greet which had classmates arrive at the party from as far away as Utah, Muir said.

With tables and chairs decorated in Pen-High’s distinct purple and blue colours, the celebration even featured a surprise appearance from former Penticton grade-school teacher, Claire Morris.

Morris was the students’ Grade 5 teacher at Carmi Elementary.

“Teacher Claire toasted the guests showing respect and admiration to all those present for continuing to share the experiences, friendship and history of the student body that we renew when this group gets together on these occasions,” Muir said.

Some more reminiscing and a night of dancing on Sept. 3 put a wrap on the occasion.

But it wouldn’t be complete without a quote from their June 1962 graduation ceremony, courtesy of their old vice-principal.

“A school is only as good as the people in it, and this has been one of the better years for our school,” Walter Bobbitt said in a speech 60 years ago. “You students have demonstrated a “school spirit” not seen for years in Pen-Hi.”

