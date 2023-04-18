KMS team members Alana, Megan, and Elizabeth hang a copy of the front cover of the first edition of the Orchard City Record at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. (contributed)

Read all about it: Okanagan Heritage Museum showcases Kelowna’s first newspaper

Orchard City Record first published in 1908

Extra! Extra! … I read it in the Record!

That’s the name of a new exhibit coming to the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna.

Travel back in time to 1908 when the first publication of the Orchard City Record newspaper was put out.

“Reading the headlines from the Orchard City Record is quite the experience,” said curatorial manager Amanda Snyder. “More than a hundred years later, many of the headlines are still relatable and engaging. Some reveal what mattered to residents, while others illustrate how much has changed – or, in some cases, how much remains the same. It’s a great snapshot of our city’s history, and I’m sure residents and visitors will find it very interesting.”

The exhibit will showcase a variety of stories from the Orchard City Record, archival photos and artifacts. Attendees can even try their hand at type-setting.

Extra! Extra! opens on April 20. Admission to the museum is by donation.

Kelowna Museum News

