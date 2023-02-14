PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day goat hugs spread love for North Okanagan seniors

Allison and Karen laugh as they hug two of three goats that were brought in for the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store’s Hug a Goat fundraiser on Valentines Day. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Dale and Gena, the owners of the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store are all smiles. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Amanda and son Benjamin pose for a photo inside the goat den, at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Maryanne tries to corral one of the goats at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Reanne and Emma smile as they pet one of the goats on Valentines Day at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Mother Chantelle watches as daughter Zola licks a lollipop inside the goat den at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon on Valentines Day. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Traci smiles as she holds a baby goat at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon on Valentines Day. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Allison and Karen smile as they hold two goats at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Ashley Nelson and Cedar Willis pose for photos with the goats on Valentines Day. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star) Gena, who is the head director of the Auxiliary, bottle feeds one of the goats. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)

There was a lot of ba-ba-baaaaeautiful affection in the air on Valentine’s Day.

Instead of the love coming from ones partner, three cute-as-a-button baby goats were on hand to give out warm and tender hugs to visitors.

Called Hug a Goat, and hosted by the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, for a donation individuals could step into the mini pen and take pictures and pet Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie.

The event was to raise funds for the Thrift Store’s senior hamper program, which delivers food to seniors on the last Thursday of every month. Gena Barzan, who is the director of the auxiliary, also mentioned that if there was leftover money from the hampers, then it would go towards cat and dog food, which the store gives out to those in need.

The store was started by the Horse Protection Society of BC, which helps many organizations throughout the Okanagan. The auxiliary supports the animal disaster team, helps locals with vet bills, along with the senior hamper program.

Barzan and her team moved into the new thrift store space late last year, after previously residing in a smaller building for the last five years. The new spot, much larger, garners opportunity for the store to do fun events, like Hug a Goat.

For more information on the Thrift Store, and if you would like to get involved, visit their Facebook page at TheAnimalAuxiliaryThriftStore.

AnimalscharityGoatVernon