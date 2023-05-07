PHOTOS: Over 1,000 show up to watch and join Penticton’s Vaisakhi Parade

Over a thousand people filled the streets of Penticton to watch or join in the annual Vaisakhi Parade on May 7.
The day started at the Sikh Temple, with food and music, before it took to the streets, winding its way slowly around the south end of town in a circuit that started and ended at the temple.
As the parade made its way, there were plenty of volunteers distributing water to the many residents who had set up along the route to watch. There were also local apples being handed out from one of the floats.
The parade is known more formally as the Nagar Kirtan, which translates to religious procession. Nagar Kirtan is a processional singing of holy hymns through a community, in this case in honour of Vaisakhi, a festival marking the founding of the Khalsa, the Sikh religion, in 1699.
This year’s Nagar Kirtan was the fourth held by the Penticton Sikh Temple since 2018, with a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.