PHOTOS: Motionball takes over Kelowna’s City Park to raise money for Special Olympics

Motional hosted their 10th annual Marathon of Sport to raise money for Special Olympics Canada on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Saturday was filled with fun, smiles, and competition to raise money for Special Olympics at Kelowna’s City Park.

Motionball held their 10th annual Marathon of Sport on Saturday, where participants played in a variety of games throughout the day. All teams played flag football, ultimate frisbee, kickball, road hockey, kinball, and benchball.

The non-profit organization’s goal is to introduce and inspire the next generation of volunteers and donors to the Special Olympic movement.

In addition to the sports being played, participants will take a pledge to end the use of derogatory language in everyday conversation and take a stand against bullying. Motionball uses and sells merchandise printed with ‘#nogoodway’, which means there is no good way to use these words.

At Saturday’s event, Motionball’s goal is to raise $150,000 for Special Olympics Canada Foundation. This year, they are expecting to reach more than $1 million raised.

KelownaSpecial OlympicsSports