PHOTOS: Good morning Okanagan and welcome to spring

The Western bluebird is back for spring. (Meghann Fletcher) The Great Blue Heron in all its ancient glory. (Meghann Fletcher) Crocuses is a sign of spring. (Meghann Fletcher)

Sunday, March 20 – when the spring equinox occurs — marks the first day of spring. With the equinox comes increasing sunlight hours which means earlier dawns and later sunsets.

The landscape may not be showing its regular signs of spring just yet, but the people of Penticton are sure ready for season.

Penticton photographer Meghann Fletcher focused her lens this week on the signs of spring in her home town, even capturing the first Crocuses to pop up in her garden.

“It’s wonderful to see some of the first migratory birds return to the Okanagan. As well as my first Crocus of the year. The young heron was very camouflaged in the rocks,” said Fletcher.

Any sign of sunshine brings out walkers this time of year to Lakeshore Drive promenade and Skaha Lake boardwalk to take in some much needed Vitamin D.

The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is hosting “Hello Spring Market” today with over 70 makers, bakers, farmers and creators.

Get your produce and food at the Penticton Farmers Market today inside Cherry Lane mall.

Enjoy the first day of spring.

The first day of summer will be Tuesday, June 21.

