PHOTOS: Eagles, swans spotted in Enderby area

A pair of bald eagles spotted by Alexander Pascal in Enderby. (Alexander Pascal photo) Alexander Pascal says he spotted 45 tundra swans in a cornfield near Enderby. (Alexander Pascal photo) (Alexander Pascal photo) (Alexander Pascal photo)

Alexander Pascal witnessed some fowl play in the Enderby area last week, and caught it all on camera.

Pascal snapped pictures of a pair of bald eagles and a bevy of tundra swans. He said he counted 45 swans in the group.

The eagles were at their “usual perch” by the Enderby bridge, while the swans were just up the road from there, in a snowy cornfield.

A recent bird count in the Vernon area yielded 36 bald eagles and 12 trumpeter swans (tundra swans were not recorded).

READ MORE: More than 13,000 birds recorded during Vernon Christmas bird count

READ MORE: B.C. study links killer whale decline to lack of energy-rich fatty salmon

Brendan Shykora

birdsNaturePhoto Galleries