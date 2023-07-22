PHOTOS: Block Party takes over downtown Kelowna

The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

It was a party in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, July 22.

The family-friendly and free event took place along Bernard Avenue, giving people a chance to experience live music, food, art, shopping, and a sense of community.

Games were available for kids and families to enjoy and many food trucks gave people a variety of options.

Retail store Lululemon had a recovery spa for people to try while there was a dunk tank that raised money for Tourette Canada and a local youth who will be the only Canadian this year to attend the New Jersey Centre for Tourette Syndrome’s Tim Howard Leadership Academy.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Happy birthday: Okanagan Falls Legion celebrates its 75th anniversary

Just Posted

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to grow, now 450 hectares

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden