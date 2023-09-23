PHOTOS: 13th annual Scarecrow Festival in Kelowna kicks off the fall season

A tradition to kick off the fall season returned in Rutland on Saturday as the Scarecrow Festival took place at Rutland Lions Park.
The 13th annual event welcomed residents to partake in a scarecrow building competition, enjoy live music and explore many local vendors that were on scene.
Participants got to make and design their scarecrow however they wanted and once finished, their scarecrow would be put on display in the park for everyone to see. Prizes were given out at the end of the event for the best scarecrow.