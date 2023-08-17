Paddle for Maui at Penticton’s Skaha Lake

Penticton Paddle Sports invites everyone to paddle for Maui on Sunday morning

The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on May 13, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

After learning of the devastating fires that leveled the historic town of Lahaina, the Penticton Paddle Sports Association has quickly changed the focus of the Chasedown Race this Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.

“Many Penticton paddle sports athletes have a special place in their hearts for Maui. Changing the Chasedown Race from a full-fledged race into a fundraiser where every type of person-powered watercraft is welcome will allow more people to enjoy a paddle on Skaha Lake and support the people of Maui,” said Launa Maundrell of Penticton Paddle Sports Association.

“We’re really hoping people get behind this, and come down and paddle whatever they’ve got. We’ve got a really simple out-and-back five-kilometre course, and people can turn whenever they want to. There’s no timer, it’s just getting people together for a cause.”

One hundred per cent of the proceeds will go to a vetted charity on Maui.

All members of the community can join them with their paddleboard, kayak, canoes, OC-6, small boat, dragon boat or whatever you like to paddle.

Donations for Maui will be greatly appreciated and sent to Maui.

Meet in front of the Skaha East Boathouse at 9 a.m.

To learn more go to the Penticton Paddle Sports Association website.

