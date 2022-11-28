Pack-a-cruiser for Golden Food Bank

The event takes place on Dec. 10 at Save-on-Foods in Golden

The holidays are right around the corner and with life transitioning back to normal through the pandemic, charity fund-raisers are in full swing.

For the first year ever, the Golden-Field RCMP will be hosting a pack-a-cruiser food drive, with all donations going to the Golden Food Bank.

Mounties will be at Save-on-Foods in Golden, 1020 10th Ave S, from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, looking to collect donations, to stuff into a police cruiser.

Items most needed are:

•cooking sauces, condiments

•meal kids

•cooking oil, spices

•boxed cereals

•pancake, baking mixes

•diapers

•dried fruit, nuts

•packaged side dishes

•fruit cups

•granola bars

•snack items

•toilet paper, paper trowel

•jam, spreads

For more information on the food bank please email: info@goldenfoodbank.ca.

