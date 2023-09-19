Okanagan Vinyl Festival celebrates 10 years in Penticton

The Okanagan’s largest vinyl festival hits the 10-year mark in Penticton this weekend.
From old-school records to audio gear, there won’t be any shortage of music-related collectibles to bring home when Peach City Community Radio Society’s 10th annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 24.
Vendors from across the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and Alberta will be in attendance to sell items and celebrate the event at a brand-new venue: Okanagan College on Duncan Avenue.
“We’re really excited to celebrate our 10th Vinyl Fest,” said Claire Thompson, president of Peach City Radio CFUZ 92.9 FM. “It is a great event with a passionate following.”
The event serves as one of the community radio station’s largest fundraisers and helps keep the volunteer-run broadcaster on the air, from Peachland to Oliver.
This weekend’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is $3.
