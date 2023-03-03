Okanagan Military Tattoo marches into Kal Tire Place

Performers from the previous Okanagan Military Tattoo are seen on stage at Kal Tire Place. (Contributed)

No, it’s not an ink to skin tattoo. Rather, it’s a musical celebration of the armed forces around the Okanagan.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will be back live this summer in Vernon, performing at the Kal Tire Place.

The committee promises an unforgettable event that “combines military precision, live music, special effects and fantastic entertainment.”

The RCMP ‘E’ Division Pipe Band will be performing, and discussions are ongoing with numerous other Bands, including the 15th Field Artillery from Vancouver and Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

“The past three years haven’t been easy for anyone, however, we are now looking forward to 2023 and we are committed to delivering a thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences at affordable prices,” said president of the Okanagan Military Tattoo, Norm Crerar.

The Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event with as many as 400 performers. It’s also a major economic driver for the city, with over half of the performers staying at local hotels and dining in restaurants.

The two day event gets going on July 29. Tickets are available to purchase at Ticketseller.ca and youth under the age of 18 will get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Discounts are available to current and past members of the RCMP, First Responders and all health care workers.

READ MORE: Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConcertsMilitaryOkanaganVernon