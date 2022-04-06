North Okanagan man needing 2nd kidney gets behind Green Shirt Day

On April 6, 2018, Canadians were heartbroken to hear the news of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Of the 29 passengers, 16 lost their lives and 13 will all bear physical and emotional scars for life.

On April 7, 2018, Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries.

His parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, offered to donate his organs so that six lives could live on.

They did so because Logan told his parents he was registering as an organ donor and that he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt, who died in 2017 and was also an organ donor and saved six lives.

As news spread of the organ donation by this young hockey player, it is estimated that almost 150,000 people registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks that followed. To date, this is the largest number of Canadians registering to become organ donors in Canadian History due to one event – one person.

Green Shirt Day, April 7, was created to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash and to continue Logan’s legacy by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors at taketwominutes.ca.

Called the Logan Boulet Effect, Green Shirt Day raises organ donor awareness and registration.

It’s a cause Lumby’s own Cole Derry can get behind.

Derry is in need of a new kidney, for the second time around.

He and his wife Karen, who are in their 30s, have been contacted by a few potential donors but have learned that the transplant will be much more difficult this time.

The potential transplant will also mean a stay in Vancouver for an extended period, leaving them needing a place to live for the months following with appointments and follow-ups.

“Of course, they never thought they would be in this situation a second time,” friend Cindy Broadhurst said. “And last time were out of pocket thousands of dollars for expenses not covered.”

Currently living off a single income while Cole is undergoing dialysis, Broadhurst is hoping to raise some support for her friends.

A GoFundMe has been started to ease the financial stress so Cole and Karen can focus on health and recovery.

“If you can help with donations or even sharing so this can reach as many people as possible, it would be greatly appreciated,” Broadhurst and fellow GoFundMe organizer Maya Batke of Victoria said on the website. “These two are people very deserving of a break; if at the very least we can ease the finances, that would be an enormous weight lifted.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/coles-kidney-fund. Or send a direct e-transfer to kidneycolederry@gmail.com. You can also follow their journey at facebook.com/coleskidneyjourney/.

READ MORE: Kidney disease fails to break Lumby man’s spirit

READ MORE: Vernon transplant recipient lands ‘dream job’ as paramedic

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

blood donorHealth