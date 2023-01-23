A house caught fire off Highway 97 in Spallumcheen Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Al Pascal photo)

North Okanagan fire victims lose everything, no insurance

Family escaped the blaze, one cat still missing, fundraiser started

Friends are rallying around a sports volunteer and his family after a fire destroyed their home and everything in it.

A blaze broke out in the home south of Enderby, on Highway 97A just north of Mcleery Road, shortly before 1 p.m., Jan. 17.

Two occupants of the home were able to escape the fire and were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

A pet cat was also later rescued from the flooded basement.

Tina Campbell has been a friend of the Buzzell family for about 15 years.

“Our kids have grown up together, playing hockey, lacrosse and other sports. BJ is a wonderful father, a volunteer through community sports and overall a great guy. He would help anybody in need,” said Campbell.

“They are now displaced, and unfortunately, they did not have house insurance.”

She has started a GoFundMe to assist thee family through this trying time. To donate visit https://gofund.me/50aebe9f.

“We’re trying to raise enough money to get them clothing, and essential items, and back on the property to be with the rest of their animals.”

There is still one cat missing.

READ MORE: Cat rescued from North Okanagan house fire

READ MORE: Speeding RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in Armstrong 2021 crash

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefundraiserNorth Okanagan Regional District

 

A house caught fire off Highway 97 in Spallumcheen Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Al Pascal photo)

Previous story
Ukrainian rock legend bringing concert to Kelowna
Next story
‘Be An Angel’ campaign raises close to $500k for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Just Posted

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

(@jstone9/Twitter)
Morning Start: The longest walk in the world

Two Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire crews stand next to a structure protection unit for a photograph before being deployed to fight wildfires in July 2021. (CSRD photo)
‘Great news’: Shuswap Emergency Program gets new mobile sprinkler unit for 2023 fire season

Radon is a concern for indoor environments such as schools. (National Health Authority video still)
Interior Health testing radon in schools