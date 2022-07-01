No fireworks but lots of fun for Canada Day celebrations in Vernon, Armstrong

Kids were eager to enjoy some cake at Davison Orchard during Canada Day celebrations Friday, July 1. (Contributed) Looking for something to do this Canada Day? There’s lots happening across the North Okanagan, including full-day events in Vernon and Armstrong. (Armstrong Canada Day file photo)

There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate this fine country Friday, July 1.

Canada Day celebrations are happening in a big way, after two years of COVID-19 cancellations. Check them out here or in your June 30 edition of The Morning Star, where you will also find a Canadian flag to post on your window at home, in the car, at the office or where ever you’d like to show off your pride.

Canada Day returns to Polson Park

Friday, July 1, 12-9:30 p.m.

North Okanagan Canada Day Society presents a packed day of activities along with the Polson Artisan Night Market. Bike friendly event, so leave the car at home and get the kids to dress up their wheels for the bike parade at 2 p.m.

• Square dancing demonstrations and lessons

• BC Wildfire Service truck

• Outreach Literacy Society story walk

• Emmanuel Baptist Church bouncy castle/inflatable slide

• Giant chalk art courtesy of Evolve Beyond Education

• Large canvas art project, to be later displayed at Riot on the Roof

• Okanagan Skate Co. skate competition

• Sprayzone – fenced in giant water fight with kiddie pools and water guns, next to the dunk tank

• Local farmers giving away fruit and veggies to snack on

• Polson Artisan Night Market & Food Truck Garden, 1-8 p.m.

• Local music all day featuring:

Marv Machura

Duane Marchand

Tomy Tisdale

Hot Sax

October Poppy

Tanner Dawson

Liz Blair

Cat Wells

and Andrew Allen!

Armstrong

Free family event for families and individuals to enjoy

• 8:30 a.m. Armstrong Lions Pancake Breakfast in Memorial Park

• 10:45 a.m. Presentation of Colours by the Armstrong Legion

• 11 a.m. Opening ceremony with MC Sean Newton, including the introduction of Linda Fisher as the 2022 Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year

• 12 p.m. fun for all ages until 4 p.m. including:

– 12:30pm – 3:30pm Hat Trick at the Lions Gazebo

– 12 – 4 p.m. Kinshira Performance Troupe: 3 acts

– 12 – 4 Kiki The Eco Elf

– 12:30 – 5:30 free swim at the Armstrong Aquatic Centre, followed by Red & White Community Supper in Memorial Park

• 7 p.m. Valley First Music in the Park presents The Goods!

Food & Beverage Providers: Finca Las Margaritas Coffee, Lobster Pot, Armstrong Scouts, Seventh Day Adventist Haystacks, On the Way Food Truck

Other activities:

– Legion Welcome Tent

– Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department

– Creative Works by Christine – Facepainting

– Cooling Station hosted by CWL (Catholic Womens League)

– Swanson Mountain Fitness Obstacle Course

– Mostly Minis Petting Zoo

– Canada Day Storywalk

– Seniors Rest Area hosted by Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre

– Free Kids ceramic crafting with Charmaine of The Garage Studio & Gifts

– Glitter Tattoo Station

– Armstrong in Bloom Kids Playground is always open

– Barn Quilt Trail booth

– Make and Take free Acrylic Painting Class (pre-registration necessary)

Westside

Music in the Park at Westshore Community Park, 4-8 p.m.

Hippie market

smoked meat sandwiches from Brave Ragazzi

summer games

cake

50/50 raffles for musicians and the Northwest Community Association

Historic O’Keefe Ranch

10-4, admission by donation

Visit our newest addition: Winchester the Lamb

Wagon Rides

Pet-a-Goat

Blacksmith

Role Play Artists

Live Music

Kids Colouring Corner

Old Fashioned Games

Model Railway

Tractor Parade

Mansion Tours

Vintage Machinery Displays

Food Trucks

12 – 2 p.m. Red & White Cupcakes

11 a.m. North Okanagan Pipes and Drums band in the Rose Garden.

Davison Orchards

Free cake at 10 a.m. (while supplies last)

Wear red and white in celebration of Canada’s 155th birthday

Take a farm tour and learn some interesting trivia about Canada – you might even win a prize!

“The day was perfect to celebrate Canada’s Birthday at Davison Orchards: awesome weather, the sound of piano music, festive attire of red and white, singing our Canadian National Anthem together again, Canadian flags flying in the gentle breeze and free chocolate cake,” said the Davison family, who were honoured to invited the community up for the special day.

Davison Orchards is now open daily through Oct. 31.

