New lineup of community minded dancers keen to support Shuswap Hospice

Voting underway for 2023 edition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Competing in the 2023 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event are (clockwise from top left) Jack Bowers and Cappi Bowers, Justin and Renee Brien, Will Fazan and Lenette Zeiber, Josephene Juell and Scott Hutchinson, Ian Gray (paired with Heather Stranks), Bonnie De Vosse (with Orlando Robinson) and Missy MacKintosh (with Jens Goerner). (Dancing with the Shuswap Stars photos)

A new lineup of community minded Shuswap residents plan to hit the dance floor in November for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Arrangements are underway for the 2023 edition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, with this year’s participating contestants practising their moves for Saturday, Nov. 18 event – a fundraiser for hospice.

The evening program will be similar to the Dancing with the Stars television show, but with breaks for open dancing, gourmet charcuterie boxes, a cash bar and loads of entertainment.

As usual, the stars of the show will be the competing dancers. For 2023, there are eight dance performances scheduled in two different categories, the rookie category and our All-Star Pro-Am for returning competitors.

“These dancers are our community stars, who have stepped up to volunteer their time to support this event,” reads a Dancing with the Shuswap Stars media release. “All of them will be putting themselves out of their comfort zone as they learn and perform a dance routine in just a few short weeks.”

The contestants in the Rookie Category are:

• Jack Bowers and Cappi Bowers – This father-daughter duo are synonymous with Bowers Funeral Services.

• Justin and Renee Brien – Justin recently became a bestselling author and is a motivational speaker, with Renee managing the needs of their young family.

• Will Fazan and Lenette Zieber – A pair of School District #83 teachers.

• Josephene Juell and Scott Hutchinson – Josephene is a chiropractor and Scott works in marketing.

Contestants in the All-Star Pro-Am are:

• Missy MacKintosh – An entrepreneur and found of MissMack Clean Cosmetics. She will dance with City Dance co-owner Jens Goerner

• Bonnie Van De Vosse – This will the be second go-round for the Touch a’ Texas owner. Bonnie is reunited with her previous Dancing with the Shuswap Stars partner Orlando Robertson.

• Ian Gray – The owner of Salmon Arm GM will be back on the floor. He danced with his daughter last time, but this year, he’s paired with Heather Stranks.

You can start making donations to support you favorite contestants by purchasing star votes. Each $5 contribution counts as one vote towards a couple’s vote total. Advance voting will be combined with voting on the night of the gala to determine the winning dancers.

To vote, and for more information, including biographies of this year’s competing dancers, visit shuswapstars.ca.

Read more: Past competitors dusting off dance shoes for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars comeback

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars competitors raise more than $68,000 for hospice

newsroom@saobserver.net

DancefundraiserHospiceSalmon ArmShuswap