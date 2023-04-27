The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton is hosting free dance lessons in Peach City on April 29. (Submitted)

The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton is hosting free dance lessons in Peach City on April 29. (Submitted)

Ms. Canada returns home to Penticton, hosts Latin dance event before world-crown run

Camelia Vokey — a former Miss Penticton Princess — is offering free Latin dance classes April 29

Before Camelia Vokey represents Canada on the world stage in Orlando, Fla. for this year’s Royal International Miss Pageant, she’ll be in Penticton for an afternoon of dance and community giveback.

The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton Princess from 2010-2011, is returning home on April 29 to host free introductory lessons in Latin dance, salsa and bachata.

She’ll also be accepting activity books that will be donated to the Penticton Regional Hospital’s waiting room for family and friends to use while waiting for their loved ones.

The event will be held at the Even Dance Studio on 1475 Fairview Road, this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Vokey now resides in Edmonton, where she specializes in salsa and bachata for the past three years.

“I’m coming home to Penticton for the weekend and would love to share this spark of joy with anyone and everyone!” she writes on Facebook.

No partner or experience is necessary for the event and dancers of all ages are welcome.

More information can be found at eventbrite.ca.

Following her time back home, Vokey will represent Canada on the world stage this July at the international pageant in Florida.

READ MORE: Former Miss Penticton Princess sets sights on provincial crown

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Hate doesn’t work’: Salmon Arm council posts message of love after rainbow crosswalks damaged

Just Posted

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over this past winter in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Special avalanche warning issued for Western Canada

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)
Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: Living where you’re born

Randy Geier picks some of the lapin cherries available at his Salmon Arm u-pick orchard, Geier's Fruit & Berry Farm, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Late start to BC Interior growing season, but there is a cherry on top