MLA Clovechok speaks at Louis Riel Day and Métis Week event in Golden

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok marked Louis Riel Day and Métis Week by attending a flag raising ceremony held by the Métis Nation Columbia River Society at Spirit Square in Golden.

Clovechok delivered the following remarks:

“Today as we mark Métis Week and Louis Riel Day, I am proud to recognize the Métis people from across our riding and all others across Canada as we gather to commemorate Louis Riel; a champion of his people, a founder of Manitoba and a contributor to Canadian Confederation. “Louis Riel fought for the values of inclusiveness and equality and today we continue to work towards a renewed relationship between Canada, BC and the Métis Nation. A relationship based upon the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.

“Today’s celebrations are truly about Métis youth. As Louis Riel said himself; “We must cherish our inheritance. We must preserve our nationality for the youth of our future”.

“We have come a long way but there is still a long way to go. As your MLA, I am committed to do all that I can to build a future full of opportunity, tolerance, equality and prosperity for everyone in BC. A BC where each one of us finds a full sense of belonging, acceptance and a full sense of citizenship.”

“I want to recognize everyone who works so hard to support the Métis community throughout our riding. Your efforts are notable and are making a difference. And I would like to encourage each of you to take time to learn more about the Métis culture as we travel the reconciliation path together.



