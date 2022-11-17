MLA Clovechok speaks at Louis Riel Day and Métis Week event in Golden

The Land Acknowledgement at the flag raising ceremony in Golden. Métis Nation Columbia River Society

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok marked Louis Riel Day and Métis Week by attending a flag raising ceremony held by the Métis Nation Columbia River Society at Spirit Square in Golden.

Clovechok delivered the following remarks:

“Today as we mark Métis Week and Louis Riel Day, I am proud to recognize the Métis people from across our riding and all others across Canada as we gather to commemorate Louis Riel; a champion of his people, a founder of Manitoba and a contributor to Canadian Confederation. “Louis Riel fought for the values of inclusiveness and equality and today we continue to work towards a renewed relationship between Canada, BC and the Métis Nation. A relationship based upon the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.

“Today’s celebrations are truly about Métis youth. As Louis Riel said himself; “We must cherish our inheritance. We must preserve our nationality for the youth of our future”.

“We have come a long way but there is still a long way to go. As your MLA, I am committed to do all that I can to build a future full of opportunity, tolerance, equality and prosperity for everyone in BC. A BC where each one of us finds a full sense of belonging, acceptance and a full sense of citizenship.”

“I want to recognize everyone who works so hard to support the Métis community throughout our riding. Your efforts are notable and are making a difference. And I would like to encourage each of you to take time to learn more about the Métis culture as we travel the reconciliation path together.


