Gregory and Patricia Thomason of Grindrod bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim in Salmon Arm, resulting in a million dollar payout. (BCLC Photo)

Million dollar whim for North Okanagan couple

The Thomasons from Grindrod bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Salmon Arm, which won $1 million

Why not, indeed.

Gregory Thomason’s split-second decision to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket while leaving a store netted him and his wife, Patricia, a $1-million prize from the Sept. 6, draw.

“I saw the ticket booth and thought, ‘Why not?’” said Thomason of his decision to purchase the ticket on a whim.

He first learned they won after checking the ticket using a self-scanner at the Sutherland’s Bakery and Deli in Enderby.

“When I told Patty, she thought it was a joke,” said Thomason.

The lucky couple — who live in Grindrod — is most excited to use some of their winnings to help their family, but also plan to travel.

“We have said, ‘Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and make some goals’ — we want to think about how to use this,” said Thomason. “My nephew lives in England so maybe we’ll go visit him.”

On how it feels to win?

“Surreal!” said Patricia.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart on 9th Avenue SW in Salmon Arm.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $78 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lottery

From the Golden archives

