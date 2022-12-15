Locals Lowdown: Golden designs love

As summer came to a halt and shoulder season set in for Golden, the tourism agency decided to ask residents what they thought of the town.

With that thought came the idea of getting a little more creative than just a plain old explanation. Tourism Golden asks residents to submit a design, drawing, or illustration that depicts why they love Golden. The design could be as simple as a leaf sketch, a mountain silhouette, or a drawing of a snowboard.

The closing date for submissions was Nov. 30 and there was plenty of friendly competition. Now, the time has come to choose from the top five finalists. Vote for your favourite on Tourism Golden’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Once the winning design is chosen, stickers will be printed and distributed around town come early 2023.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden