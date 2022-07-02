A rainbow crosswalk in Peachland. (Contributed)

A rainbow crosswalk in Peachland. (Contributed)

Local groups look to paint rainbow crosswalk in Penticton

The Downtown Penticton Association will request council’s approval on July 5

A local group is looking to bring a rainbow crosswalk to downtown Penticton, in support of the 2SLGTBQIA+ community.

Brett Turner, president of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBAI), will stand before council on July 5 asking for approval to paint a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Front Street and Lakeshore Drive East.

The DPBIA, along with Travel Penticton and the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, have partnered to provide $4,000 in funding for the project.

Turner, the newly-named president of the association, has asked to appear at council’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, which starts at 1 p.m.

A similar initiative was presented to council during Pride Month when Queen’s Park Elementary teacher Nicole Simons asked for a rainbow crosswalk to be installed at school on Power Street.

The student-led idea was unanimously supported by council.

READ MORE: Students help bring rainbow crosswalk to Penticton during Pride Month

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

City CouncilCommunityLGBTQOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
No fireworks but lots of fun for Canada Day celebrations in Vernon, Armstrong

Just Posted

A large maple tree provides shade at a cemetery in Port Alberni. The maple leaf is a symbol of Canada, but some portions of Canadian history have been overlooked. (Black Press file photo)
COLUMN: Embracing conflict can lead to positive change

The maple leaf flag represents Canada’s ideals and values. (Black Press file photo)
COLUMN: Canadian values go beyond flag-waving

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Pictured is Comfrey, Dames Rocket and Knautia “Thunder and Lightning”, invasive plant species which have escaped a private residence and now reside on Town of Golden property. This is an example of what can happen when invasive species grow without knowing their invasive qualities. (Tesia Hackett photo)
Wildsight brings back weed pull program to combat invasive species