Learn about 911 calls at ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ in Kelowna

The two events are taking place on May 10, 24 at Third Space Coffee

After their success with ‘Coffee with a Cop’, the RCMP are hosting ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ twice in May at Third Space Coffee in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Have you ever wondered what it’s like being the person to answer the 911 calls?

Now you can learn all about what goes into a dispatcher’s job, as Kelowna RCMP are hosting ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ after seeing success with their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ campaign.

On two Wednesdays in May (10th and 24th), the public is able to meet Rhonda, a recruiter with the Southeast District 911 Police Dispatch Centre, to ask your questions about becoming a dispatcher, what goes into the job, why dispatchers ask the callers so many questions and much more.

Both appearances will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Third Space Coffee on Dolphin Avenue.

For these events, people are able to e-mail ahead of time to schedule a one-on-one time that works for them. For more information, visit the B.C. RCMP dispatcher website.

READ MORE: Kelowna mother given heavier sentence for sexually assaulting daughter

READ MORE: Passing marks for Central Okanagan school sex education program

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeCommunityKelownaOkanaganRCMP